 
 

Country Grammy Nominations

Best New Artist

Maren Morris

Kelsea Ballerini

COUNTRY MUSIC

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark, “Love Can Go to Hell”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley, “Different for Girls (feat. Elle King)”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Kenny Chesney, “Setting the World on Fire (feat. Pink)”

Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)”

Chris Young, “Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)”

Best Country Song

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Thomas Rhett, “Die a Happy Man”

Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”

Maren Morris, “My Church”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Best Country Album

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Loretta Lynn, Full Circle

Maren Morris, Hero

Sturgill Simpson, A Hero’s Guide to Earth

Keith Urban, Ripcord

 