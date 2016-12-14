Mmm Christmas Comfort Foods…

Carrie Underwood tells People magazine that she makes simple dishes during the holidays. “I won’t make recipes that have 20-plus ingredients. You think of the best foods that your grandma made, and you know she didn’t do that. She didn’t have complicated, strange ingredients or weird spices you’re never going to use again. Just keep it simple. It’s the best tasting stuff, too.”

Comfort foods always work best for big dinners! Or anytime really…breakfast, brunch, lunch, linner, dinner, dessert…okay you get it.

Feelin’ Froggy,

Polly Wogg