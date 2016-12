BRETT ELDREDGE says he plans celebrate his number-one song ‘Celebration’ by performing an underwater concert! Actually, Eldredge says he found an underwater cave in an undisclosed location. He says you have to swim underwater to get in the cave, but once you do it has amazing acoustics. However, Eldredge says he still has to find a way to get instruments and video recording gear there.

Ummmm…wild. Count me in.

Feelin’ Froggy,

Polly Wogg