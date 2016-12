Londoner Lee Doyle is allergic to Christmas. Her doctors say she must stay away from holiday decorations, trees, wrapping paper, fairy lights, plum puddings and mince pies because many of these contain a form of latex that will send her system into shock. Lee says if she touches tinsel she can die within minutes. Because of her condition, Lee and her family have once again canceled Christmas this year.

I could not imagine!

Feelin’ Froggy,

Polly Wogg