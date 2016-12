Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend Morgan Evans are officially engaged!

She revealed her engagement Christmas morning on instagram captioned. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS”

