Rumor has it…that most of us lose our resolutions by the end of February. Let’s beat the statistic!

New Year’s resolutions are great if you stick with them, but don’t put so much pressure on yourself! Make them realistic, or just work on being the best version of yourself. Although New Year’s starts a new year…duh? We all have a fresh start every morning.

Feelin’ Froggier than ever!

Polly Wogg