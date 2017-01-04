Drake and JLo together? Dra-Lo?

Yes, Drake and Jennifer Lopez are together. Many wondered if they were, indeed, an item when the two superstars posted photos of themselves cuddling on a couch earlier this week. But now, we officially got the answer. *Yeezy voice*

Video footage of Drizzy and Jenny surfaced and things were looking hot and heavy between the two. Neither of them could keep their hands off of one another at a winter wonderland prom-themed party they both attended. They were even caught kissing on the lips!

But, if you thought that was the icing on the Dra-Lo cake, guess again. Drake and JLo were named King and Queen of the prom, as well. Isn’t that adorable?