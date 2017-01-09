Dustin Lynch a Doctor?

Dustin Lynch tells CMT that his parents wanted him to become a doctor. “It killed my parents. They still bought me scrubs for my birthday, even after I decided not to go to med school. But things were happening. I had started playing college bars and frat parties, and I had a good following all around the Southeast. And I was making $2,000 on a Friday night. That’s a lot of money for a college kid.”

Whether he became a doctor or country star….I’d still pay to see him! Hahaha

Feelin’ Froggy,

Polly Wogg