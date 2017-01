Thomas Rhett Remembers The First Band He Joined…

Rhett’s first band was called The High Heeled Flip Flops. They wanted to be The Ramones so they all dyed their hair black.

Imagine that…country music today without Thomas Rhett? No thanks, I’m glad he didn’t become a Ramone! But the black hair wouldn’t be soooo bad…:)

Feelin’ Froggy,

Polly Wogg