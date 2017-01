Pull out your phone right now….yes right now and go to your phone’s app store and download the Forever Radio app! You can see all of our stations including us! To hear me in the Midday just click on Big Froggy 105.3, you can even set an alarm through the app for us to wake you up in the mornings. Beats your annoying phone alarm!

Feelin’ Froggy,

Polly Wogg